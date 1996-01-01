1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following compound, indicate its dipole moment's direction.
A
The dipole moment of the compound is directed between the C−Cl bond.
B
The dipole moment of the compound is directed from C to Cl.
C
The dipole moment of the compound is directed between two Cl atoms.
D
The compound has no dipole moment, so its dipole moment is not directed in any particular direction.