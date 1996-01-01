1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The S=O bond has a bond length of about 1.49 Å and a dipole moment of about 3.96 D. Determine the relative importance of the resonance contributors shown below using the above information.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The structure without charge separation is the major contributor because there is 45% of a positive charge on oxygen.
B
The structure without charge separation is the major contributor because there is 45% of a positive charge on sulfur.
C
The structure with charge separation is the major contributor because there is 55% of a positive charge on oxygen.
D
The structure with charge separation is the major contributor because there is 55% of a positive charge on sulfur.