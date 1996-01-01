16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of linear dienes consistent with the formula C7H12. Do not include stereoisomers. How many of these are conjugated dienes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Linear dienes = 6
Conjugated dienes = 2
B
Linear dienes = 8
Conjugated dienes = 4
C
Linear dienes = 4
Conjugated dienes = 2
D
Linear dienes = 7
Conjugated dienes = 3
