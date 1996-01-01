13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are given the following solvents.
Determine which of them can be used as solvents for a Grignard reaction. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(b) and (c). Alcohols and carbonyls are nonreactive with Grignard reagents because OH and C=O in alcohols and carbonyls, respectively, are not good electrophiles.
B
(a) and (d). Ethers are nonreactive with Grignard reagents because O-C in acyclic ethers are relatively stable and strong.
C
(e) only. Epoxide is nonreactive with the Grignard reagent because it is not nucleophilic enough to break the epoxide ring.
D
All can react with Grinard reagents, so they cannot be used as solvents.