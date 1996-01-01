13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
When attempting to solve the following "predict-the-product" problem, a student wrote the response shown below, a common error. Justify why this reaction would not work.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Grignard reagent would react with its internal carbonyl group first.
B
The Grignard reagent needs to be in a basic medium.
C
The Grignard reagent would not react with the carbonyl because of the phenyl ring.
D
The Grignard reagent can only react with carbonyl if there is a lithium cation present.