16. Conjugated Systems Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows that the proximity of the bromide ion to carbon-2 in the transition state is the reason why the 1,2-addition product is formed at a higher rate.
Explain why it was necessary to know that the reaction was performed under kinetically controlled conditions.
A
Because the amount of product depends on the rate of reaction only under the kinetic conditions.
B
Because the amount of product depends on the stability of the product only under the kinetic conditions.
C
Because the 1,2-addition product is always formed only under the kinetic conditions.
D
None of these.