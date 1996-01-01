4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Ring Strain
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why cyclopropane (C 3H6) and cyclobutane (C4H8) are more reactive than other cycloalkanes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cyclopropane and cyclobutane are more reactive than other cycloalkanes because each bond angle they have deviates from the ideal 120°, resulting in ring strain and instability.
B
Cyclopropane and cyclobutane are more reactive than other cycloalkanes because each bond angle they have deviates from the ideal 109.5°, resulting in ring strain and instability.
C
Cyclopropane and cyclobutane are more reactive than other cycloalkanes because each of their bond angles is less than the ideal 90°, resulting in ring strain and instability.
D
Cyclopropane and cyclobutane are more reactive than other cycloalkanes because each bond angle they possess is greater than the ideal 109.5°, resulting in ring strain and instability.