The percentage yield of each of the products obtained in the chlorination of methylcyclobutane is shown below. Given this data, determine the relative reactivity of a tertiary and secondary hydrogen atom compared to a primary hydrogen atom under these conditions.
Tertiary hydrogens are 10 times more reactive and secondary hydrogens are 5 times more reactive compared to primary hydrogen.
Tertiary hydrogens are 1600 times more reactive and secondary hydrogens are 80 times more reactive compared to primary hydrogen.
Tertiary hydrogens are 2 times more reactive and secondary hydrogens are 8 times more reactive compared to primary hydrogen.
Tertiary hydrogens are 5 times more reactive and secondary hydrogens are 4 times more reactive compared to primary hydrogen.