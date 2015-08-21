11. Radical Reactions
Calculating Radical Yields
11. Radical Reactions Calculating Radical Yields
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When bromine is mixed with propane in the presence of light then a mixture of two monobrominated derivatives is obtained. Estimate the ratios by which these monobrominated derivatives will be obtained through this light-promoted bromination.
Hint: A bromine atom removes secondary hydrogen almost 80 times faster than the primary hydrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
96.39% 1-bromopropane and 3.61% 2-bromopropane
B
50% 1-bromopropane and 50% 2-bromopropane
C
3.61% 1-bromopropane and 96.39% 2-bromopropane
D
20% 1-bromopropane and 80% 2-bromopropane