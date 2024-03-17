5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the structures shown below:
i) Draw a version of the structures where two of its groups on the stereocenter swapped positions.
ii) Identify the relationship of the original structure to the new structure.
