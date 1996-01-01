1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give a molecular formula that corresponds to each of the following structures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure 1: C6H7N; Structure 2: C5H11N; Structure 3: C5H6O
B
Structure 1: C6H3N; Structure 2: C5H11N; Structure 3: C5H6O
C
Structure 1: C6H7N; Structure 2: C5HN; Structure 3: C5H6O
D
Structure 1: C6H7N; Structure 2: C5H11N; Structure 3: C5H3O