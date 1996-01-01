If possible, draw a stable structure for each molecular formulas of hydrocarbons shown below. Make a generalization for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.

C 4 H 4 C 4 H 5 C 4 H 6 C 4 H 7 C 4 H 8 C 4 H 9 C 4 H 10 C 4 H 11