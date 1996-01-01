1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Skeletal Structure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
If possible, draw a stable structure for each molecular formulas of hydrocarbons shown below. Make a generalization for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.
C4H4 C4H5 C4H6 C4H7 C4H8 C4H9 C4H10 C4H11
C5H4 C5H5 C5H6 C5H7 C5H8 C5H9 C5H10 C5H11 C5H12
If possible, draw a stable structure for each molecular formulas of hydrocarbons shown below. Make a generalization for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.
C4H4 C4H5 C4H6 C4H7 C4H8 C4H9 C4H10 C4H11
C5H4 C5H5 C5H6 C5H7 C5H8 C5H9 C5H10 C5H11 C5H12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Generalization: Molecular formulas of stable hydrocarbons must have an even number of hydrogen atoms.
B
Generalization: Number of hydrogen atoms must be even and greater than 4 for stable hydrocarbons.
C
Generalization: Molecular formulas of stable hydrocarbons must have an even number of hydrogen atoms.
D
Generalization: Number of hydrogen atoms must be even and greater than 4 for stable hydrocarbons.