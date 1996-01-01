7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
7. Substitution Reactions Nucleophilic Substitution
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Contrary to expectation, upon the addition of the 4th Cl to methane, the boiling point suddenly becomes very low. Provide an explanation as to why this is the case.
Contrary to expectation, upon the addition of the 4th Cl to methane, the boiling point suddenly becomes very low. Provide an explanation as to why this is the case.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In CCl4, all the lone pairs of Cl become too crowded, which makes the molecule unstable and have a low boiling point.
B
In CCl4, all the added mass of Cl becomes too much, which makes the molecule unstable and have a low boiling point.
C
In CCl4, all the hydrogens are replaced, which means that the molecule can no longer hydrogen bond, giving it a low boiling point.
D
In CCl4, all the dipole moments cancel out, which makes the molecule non-polar and have a low boiling point.