6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In acidic medium, 1-propanol can undergo isomerization to 2-propanol. Write a plausible mechanism for this reaction and explain why this isomerization is energetically feasible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This reaction is energetically favorable because secondary alcohols are more acidic than primary alcohols.
B
This reaction is energetically favorable because secondary carbocations are more stable than primary carbocations.
C
This reaction is energetically favorable because primary carbocations are more stable than secondary carbocations.
D
This reaction is energetically favorable because primary alcohols are more acidic than secondary alcohols.