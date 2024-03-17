Choose the appropriate solvents for the following reactions considering that each involves acids and bases (ignore the other possible reactions that can occur).

Choices of solvents: hexane, CH 3 (CH 2 ) 4 CH 3 ; water, H 2 O; methylamine, CH 3 NH 2 ; diethyl ether, (CH 3 CH 2 ) 2 O; methanol, CH 3 OH