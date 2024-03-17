3. Acids and Bases
pKa
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the appropriate solvents for the following reactions considering that each involves acids and bases (ignore the other possible reactions that can occur).
Choices of solvents: hexane, CH3(CH2)4CH3; water, H2O; methylamine, CH3NH2; diethyl ether, (CH3CH2)2O; methanol, CH3OH
