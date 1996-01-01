3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Discuss the relative acidities of the following alcohols.
(Most acidic) a. CH3C≡CCH2OH > b. CH3CH═CHCH2OH > c. CH3CH2CH2CH2OH (Least acidic)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to more index of hydrogen deficiency (IHD), compound (a) is more acidic than compound (b) which is more acidic than compound (c)
B
Due to the resonance effect, compound (a) is more acidic than compound (b) which is more acidic than compound (c)
C
Due to stronger electronegativity, the alcohol with sp hybridized carbons is more acidic than the alcohol with sp2 carbons which is more acidic than the alcohol with all sp3 carbons
D
Due to hyperconjugation, compound (a) is more acidic than compound (b) which is more acidic than compound (c)