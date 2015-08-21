10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cyclopropanation reaction between an alkene and a singlet carbene is stereospecific. What does the stereospecificity of the reaction imply about its mechanism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It shows that the mechanism is not concerted.
B
It says that the mechanism is very hard to draw.
C
It implies that the mechanism is concerted.
D
It says that the mechanism involves two steps.