10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
10. Addition Reactions Carbene
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine and explain the mechanism for the cyclopropanation of the given molecule.
Determine and explain the mechanism for the cyclopropanation of the given molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction mechanism is not concerted; there will be intermediates.
B
The reaction mechanism is concerted; there will be no intermediate.
C
The reaction mechanism is like the SN1 reaction mechanism.
D
The reaction mechanism involves two non-concerted steps.