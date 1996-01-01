18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student tried to produce 3-propylbenzenesulfonic acid from benzenesulfonic acid and 1-chloropropane through the Friedel-Crafts alkylation.
Is this a feasible reaction to get the desired compound? If not, suggest an alternative synthesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, it is a feasible reaction.
B
No, it is not a feasible reaction because of activated system as reactant
C
No, it is not a feasible reaction because using 1-chloropropane in Friedel-Crafts alkylation would first of all produce a more stable isopropyl carbocation as an electrophile, and we wouldn't get the propyl chain, but rather an isopropyl substituent.
D
No, it is not a feasible