Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Consider the following compounds:
Explain the relative acidities.
The relative acidity of the compounds is caused by the greater the delocalization of the lone pair of the OH group.
The relative acidity of the compounds is caused by the close proximity of the chlorine atom to the OH group.
The relative acidity of the compounds is caused by the larger the electron affinity between the chlorine atom and the OH group.
The relative acidity of the compounds is caused by the alkyl groups around the OH group.