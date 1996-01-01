5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
5. Chirality R and S of Fischer Projections
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw Fischer projections for the following compounds and tag any asymmetric carbon with an asterisk (*). Keep the carbon chain vertical with carbon 1 at the top.
a. (S)-butane-1,3-diol
b. (R)-1,2-dibromopropane
Draw Fischer projections for the following compounds and tag any asymmetric carbon with an asterisk (*). Keep the carbon chain vertical with carbon 1 at the top.
a. (S)-butane-1,3-diol
b. (R)-1,2-dibromopropane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D