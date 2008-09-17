10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydroboration-oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones while the same reaction for terminal alkynes produces aldehydes. Draw the final product when ethynylcyclohexane is subjected to hydroboration-oxidation. Additionally, show any intermediates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D