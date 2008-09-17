10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydroboration-oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones while the same reaction for terminal alkynes produces aldehydes. Draw the final products when 1-cyclohexyl-1-propyne is subjected to hydroboration-oxidation. Describe why hydroboration-oxidation of an unsymmetrical internal alkyne results in a mixture of products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Unsymmetrical internal alkynes always produce a mixture of two products because the two carbon atoms are unequally substituted.
B
Unsymmetrical internal alkynes always produce a mixture of two products because the two carbon atoms are equally substituted.
C
D
