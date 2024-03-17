1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
1. A Review of General Chemistry Electronegativity
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the concept of electronegativity, predict if a dipole (electronegativity difference ≥ 0.5) is present for each bond. If yes, show the direction of the dipole moment.
(i) C—F
(ii) C=O
(iii) C≡N
(iv) C—Mg
Using the concept of electronegativity, predict if a dipole (electronegativity difference ≥ 0.5) is present for each bond. If yes, show the direction of the dipole moment.
(i) C—F
(ii) C=O
(iii) C≡N
(iv) C—Mg