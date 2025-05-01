The reaction between ethyl iodide and sodium isopropoxide yields ethyl isopropyl ether.

CH 3 CH 2 —I + (CH 3 ) 2 CH—O− Na+ → (CH 3 ) 2 CH—O—CH 2 CH 3 (Elementary reaction)

(i) Determine the effect on the reaction rate if the concentrations of ethyl iodide and sodium isopropoxide are doubled and tripled, respectively.

(ii) What will be the effect on the reaction rate if the temperature is raised?