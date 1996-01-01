1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the hybridization and give the bond angles around the highlighted carbon atoms for the species given below:
(i)
(ii)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 109.5°
(ii) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 107.3°
B
(i) Hybridization: sp2; Bond angle: 120°
(ii) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 107.3°
C
(i) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 107.3°
(ii) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 109.5°
D
(i) Hybridization: sp3; Bond angle: 107.3°
(ii) Hybridization: sp2; Bond angle: 120°