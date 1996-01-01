1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the orbitals used to form the bonds and determine the bond angles in CH3S– ion.
Identify the orbitals used to form the bonds and determine the bond angles in CH3S– ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C(sp3)–H(sp3)
C(sp3)–S(sp3)
Bond angles: 90°
B
C(sp3)–H(sp3)
C(sp3)–S(sp2)
Bond angles: 109.5°
C
C(sp3)–H(s)
C(sp3)–S(sp2)
Bond angles: 90°
D
C(sp3)–H(s)
C(sp3)–S(sp3)
Bond angles: 109.5°