21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of reaction for the exchange of α-hydrogen of acetone remains the same for acid-catalyzed chlorination, bromination, or deuterium substitution. What does this tell us about the mechanism of these reactions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Cl—Cl, Br—Br, and D—OD bonds do not break in the rate-determining step of the mechanism.
B
The Cl—Cl, Br—Br, and D—OD bonds break in the rate-determining step of the mechanism.
C
The reaction is irreversible.
D
The reaction completes in a single step.