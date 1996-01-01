5. Chirality
Optical Activity
5. Chirality Optical Activity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
(S)-1-Bromo-2-methylpentane reacts with the hydroxide ion to produce 2-methyl-1-pentanol without any change in spatial arrangement around the stereocenter. The resulting alcohol rotates the plane-polarized light clockwise. Determine the absolute configuration of (−)-2-methyl-1-pentanol.
(S)-1-Bromo-2-methylpentane reacts with the hydroxide ion to produce 2-methyl-1-pentanol without any change in spatial arrangement around the stereocenter. The resulting alcohol rotates the plane-polarized light clockwise. Determine the absolute configuration of (−)-2-methyl-1-pentanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(S) configuration.
B
(R) configuration.
C
A mixture of (R) and (S) configuration.
D
We can not determine this with the given data.