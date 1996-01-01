4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given name is correct. If not, provide the correct name for those with incorrect names.
(i) non-3-ene
(ii) 3-propylpen-1-ene
(iii) 1-isopropylethene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) incorrect; 1-ethylhept-1-ene
(ii) incorrect; 3-ethylhex-1-ene
(iii) incorrect; 3-methylbut-1-ene
B
(i) incorrect; 1-ethylhept-1-ene
(ii) correct
(iii) correct
C
(i) correct
(ii) incorrect; 3-ethylhex-1-ene
(iii) incorrect; 3-methylbut-1-ene
D
(i) correct
(ii) correct
(iii) correct