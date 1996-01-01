4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the molecules listed below has the correct name?
a. 4-bromo-2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene
b. 4-methylpent-4-ene-2-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). Correct name is 4-bromo-2,3-dimethylpent-3-ene
(b). Correct name
B
(a). Correct name
(b). Correct name is 2-methylpent-1-en-3-yne
C
(a). Correct name
(b). Correct name is 3-methylpent-1-en-3-yne
D
(a). Correct name is 4-bromo-2,3-dimethylpent-3-ene
(b). Correct name is 3-methylpent-1-en-4-yne
