1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct?
A. The resonance energy of a carboxylic acid is higher than the resonance energy of an amide.
B. The resonance energy of a carboxylic acid is lower than the resonance energy of an amide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first statement is correct, a carboxylic acid has a higher resonance energy than an amide.
B
The second statement is correct, a carboxylic acid has a lower resonance energy than an amide.
C
Both statements are incorrect, carboxylic acids and amides have equal resonance energies.
D
The second statement is correct, an amide has a lower resonance energy than a carboxylic acid.