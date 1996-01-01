1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which member among the following pairs of resonance forms contribute more to the resonance hybrid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The first resonance form is the major contributor
b. The first resonance form is the major contributor.
B
a. The second resonance form is the major contributor
C
a. The first resonance form is the major contributor
b. The second resonance form is the major contributor.
D
a. The second resonance form is the major contributor
