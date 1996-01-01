5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
If there are two enantiomers of limonene in unmarked bottles.
a. What is the possible way to recognize which one is a (+) enantiomer and which one is a (−) enantiomer?
b. What is the configuration of (+)-limonene which smells like orange and (−)-limonene which smells like lemon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) (+) and (−) enantiomers of limonene can be recognized using polarimeter or by smell
(b) (+)-limonene has R configuration, (−)-limonene has S configuration.
B
(a) (+) and (−) enantiomers of limonene can only be recognized by smell
(b) (+)-limonene has R configuration, (−)-limonene has S configuration.
C
(a) (+) and (−) enantiomers of limonene can be recognized using polarimeter or by smell
(b) (+)-limonene has S configuration, (−)-limonene has R configuration.
D
(a) (+) and (−) enantiomers of limonene can be recognized using polarimeter or by smell
(b)(b) (+) enantiomers always have S configuration, (−) enantiomers always have R configuration.
