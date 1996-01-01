10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The formation of an epoxide is stereospecific; this is evidence for its concertedness. If step (ii) in the given hypothetical non-concerted reaction where the original reaction is slowed down, what is the product's distribution change?
The distribution of products would favor the cis carbocation.
The distribution of products would favor the rotated carbocation.
The distribution of the product remains the same.
The distribution of the product became less predictable.