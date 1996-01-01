10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
10. Addition Reactions Epoxidation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
m-CPBA is a peracid with a carbonyl group. Explain how the carbonyl weakens the σ bond between the two oxygen atoms which makes hydroxyl a better leaving group.
m-CPBA is a peracid with a carbonyl group. Explain how the carbonyl weakens the σ bond between the two oxygen atoms which makes hydroxyl a better leaving group.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By making the oxygen give up a lone pair of electrons.
B
By withdrawing electron density towards it.
C
By straining the bonds with electron density.
D
By withdrawing electron density towards peroxide.