15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Number of Signals
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can 1H NMR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the two compounds?
How can 1H NMR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the two compounds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound I has two signals in the 1H NMR spectrum, whereas compound II only has one.
B
Compound I has three signals in the 1H NMR spectrum, whereas compound II has two.
C
Compound I has three signals in the 1H NMR spectrum, whereas compound II only has one.
D
1H NMR spectroscopy cannot distinguish between the two compounds.