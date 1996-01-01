15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Number of Signals
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many different kinds of protons are present in each of the following compounds?
(i) 1-bromopropane
(ii) 2-bromopropane
(iii) 2-methylbutane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) two types of protons
(ii) two types of protons
(iii) three types of protons
(ii) two types of protons
(iii) three types of protons
B
(i) three types of protons
(ii) two types of protons
(iii) four types of protons
(ii) two types of protons
(iii) four types of protons
C
(i) three types of protons
(ii) three types of protons
(iii) four types of protons
(ii) three types of protons
(iii) four types of protons
D
(i) four types of protons
(ii) three types of protons
(iii) three types of protons
(ii) three types of protons
(iii) three types of protons