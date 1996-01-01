10. Addition Reactions
Hydrogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrogenation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the stereoisomer of 2,3-dibromobut-2-ene which produces (2S,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromobutane upon hydrogenation using H2 with palladium over carbon.
Identify the stereoisomer of 2,3-dibromobut-2-ene which produces (2S,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromobutane upon hydrogenation using H2 with palladium over carbon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(E)-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
B
(Z)-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
C
Both (E)-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene and (Z)-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
D
None of the above