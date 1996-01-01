15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy Table
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher hypothesized that ambient heat from the environment would be sufficient to drive the nitrile hydrolysis reaction to the carboxylic acid. Was this hypothesis correct based on the IR spectrum of the resulting product?
A researcher hypothesized that ambient heat from the environment would be sufficient to drive the nitrile hydrolysis reaction to the carboxylic acid. Was this hypothesis correct based on the IR spectrum of the resulting product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The hypothesis was correct based on the IR spectrum of the resulting product.
B
The hypothesis was not correct based on the IR spectrum of the resulting product.