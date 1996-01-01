24. Carbohydrates
Mutarotation
24. Carbohydrates Mutarotation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glucose undergoes mutarotation in an aqueous solution. The specific rotation of pure α-D-glucose is +112.2° and pure β-D-glucose is +18.7°. When the pure α or β anomer is dissolved in water, it mutarotates and the specific rotation changes to +52.6°. Using the specific rotation values, calculate the percent of each anomer present in the solution at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
α-D-glucose = 64%
β-D-glucose = 36%
β-D-glucose = 36%
B
α-D-glucose = 50%
β-D-glucose = 50%
β-D-glucose = 50%
C
α-D-glucose = 36%
β-D-glucose = 64%
β-D-glucose = 64%
D
α-D-glucose = 100%
β-D-glucose = 0%
β-D-glucose = 0%