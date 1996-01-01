11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following free radical halogenation reaction, one of the products is formed in excess. Identify which stereoisomer is the major product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(b) is the major product.
B
(a) is the major product.
C
Both products will be formed in equal amounts.
D
None of these.