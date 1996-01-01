11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following free radical halogenation reaction, one of the products is formed in excess. Explain why this reaction yields an unequal mixture of products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the reaction follows an SN2 mechanism.
B
Because of the steric hindrance by the ethyl group.
C
Because one side of the radical intermediate of this reaction is sterically more hindered than the other.
D
None of these.