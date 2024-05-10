Before modern spectroscopic techniques, Körner’s approach was employed to distinguish between the ortho, meta, and para isomers of disubstituted benzene derivatives. This method involves introducing a third substituent (commonly a nitro group) and determining the number of isomeric products formed. For instance, when catechol undergoes nitration, two distinct isomers are obtained.

An early 20th-century chemist isolated a disubstituted benzene with the molecular formula C 6 H 4 Cl 2 . Upon careful nitration and subsequent purification, three isomeric derivatives with the formula C 6 H 3 Cl 2 NO 2 were obtained. Propose a plausible structure for the original compound and the three nitrated isomeric products.