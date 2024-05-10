18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond EAS:Nitration Mechanism
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before modern spectroscopic techniques, Körner’s approach was employed to distinguish between the ortho, meta, and para isomers of disubstituted benzene derivatives. This method involves introducing a third substituent (commonly a nitro group) and determining the number of isomeric products formed. For instance, when catechol undergoes nitration, two distinct isomers are obtained.
An early 20th-century chemist isolated a disubstituted benzene with the molecular formula C6H4Cl2. Upon careful nitration and subsequent purification, three isomeric derivatives with the formula C6H3Cl2NO2 were obtained. Propose a plausible structure for the original compound and the three nitrated isomeric products.
Before modern spectroscopic techniques, Körner’s approach was employed to distinguish between the ortho, meta, and para isomers of disubstituted benzene derivatives. This method involves introducing a third substituent (commonly a nitro group) and determining the number of isomeric products formed. For instance, when catechol undergoes nitration, two distinct isomers are obtained.
An early 20th-century chemist isolated a disubstituted benzene with the molecular formula C6H4Cl2. Upon careful nitration and subsequent purification, three isomeric derivatives with the formula C6H3Cl2NO2 were obtained. Propose a plausible structure for the original compound and the three nitrated isomeric products.