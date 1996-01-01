Consider the following reverse reaction:

•CH(CH 3 ) 2 + HF → (CH 3 ) 2 CH 2 + F•

The activation energy and the heat of reaction (ΔH°) of its forward reaction are 26.1 kJ/mol (6.24 kcal/mol) and −157 kJ/mol (−37.5 kcal/mol), respectively. Determine the activation energy and the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for the reverse reaction.