6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reverse reaction:
•CH(CH3)2 + HF → (CH 3)2CH2 + F•
The activation energy and the heat of reaction (ΔH°) of its forward reaction are 26.1 kJ/mol (6.24 kcal/mol) and −157 kJ/mol (−37.5 kcal/mol), respectively. Determine the activation energy and the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for the reverse reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ea, reverse = 183 kJ/mol (43.7 kcal/mol)
ΔH°reverse = 157 kJ/mol (37.5 kcal/mol)
B
Ea, reverse = −26.1 kJ/mol (−6.24 kcal/mol)
ΔH°reverse = 157 kJ/mol (37.5 kcal/mol)
C
Ea, reverse = −26.1 kJ/mol (−6.24 kcal/mol)
ΔH°reverse = −157 kJ/mol (−37.5 kcal/mol)
D
Ea, reverse = −183 kJ/mol (−43.7 kcal/mol)
ΔH°reverse = 157 kJ/mol (37.5 kcal/mol)
