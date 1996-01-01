6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the bond dissociation energies of the indicated bonds below, which will be easier to break?
How can this explain the following mechanism?
Use the following BDE:
I—I bond = 36 kcal/mol
H—I bond = 71 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The I—I bond is easier to break than the H—I bond.
The cyclopent-2-en-1-yl radical reacts with I2 instead of HI since it requires lower energy input for the reaction to proceed.
B
The I—I bond is easier to break than the H—I bond.
The cyclopent-2-en-1-yl radical reacts with I2 instead of HI since it requires higher energy input for the reaction to proceed.
C
The H—I bond is easier to break than the I—I bond.
The cyclopent-2-en-1-yl radical reacts with HI instead of I2 since it requires higher energy input for the reaction to proceed.
D
The H—I bond is easier to break than the I—I bond.
The cyclopent-2-en-1-yl radical reacts with HI instead of I2 since it requires lower energy input for the reaction to proceed.
