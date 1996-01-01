The IR spectrum of the product of the following reduction reaction suggested that it contained a mixture of the starting amide and the desired amine.
After separation, how could IR spectroscopy be used to differentiate them?
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at approximately 1680 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the amide and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the amine.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at approximately 3310 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the amide and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the amine.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at approximately 2900 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the amine and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the amide.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at approximately 3310 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the amine and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the amide.