The following acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester produces equal amounts of alcohol and carboxylic acid:
After separation, how could IR spectroscopy be used to differentiate between the alcohol and carboxylic acid?
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at around 1680 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the alcohol and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the carboxylic acid.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at around 1715 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the carboxylic acid and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the alcohol.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at around 3500 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the alcohol and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the carboxylic acid.
IR spectroscopy can be used to differentiate between the two compounds based on the presence of a peak at around 3200 cm−1 in the IR spectrum of the carboxylic acid and the absence of this peak in the IR spectrum of the alcohol.