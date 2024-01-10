3. Acids and Bases
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenylmethylene is an example of a carbene with the molecular formula C7H6. It can act as both a Lewis acid and a Lewis base. Why?
It can act as a Lewis acid and a Lewis base because it can gain an electron pair and donate a lone pair.
It can act as a Lewis acid and a Lewis base because it can gain a charge and donate a lone pair.
It can act as a Lewis acid and a Lewis base because it can gain an electron pair and donate a charge.
It can act as a Lewis acid and a Lewis base because it can gain a proton and donate an electron.