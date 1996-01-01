5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The specific rotation of the S enantiomer of a proposed cancer treatment drug is −26.9°. A researcher attempted to synthesize an enantiopure form of the said drug but synthesized it with a specific rotation of −22.7°. Determine the S to R ratio of the drug synthesized by the researcher.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
42:58
B
92:8
C
16:84
D
68:32